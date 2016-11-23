CREATIVES’ FIELD-DAY ON DOOM PROPHET

MBABANE – Creatives were yesterday busy at work as they created memes following the breaking story of a South African Prophet who used insect spray Doom to ‘heal’ his congregants.



Social media communication tool WhatsApp was abuzz with pictures depicting people using the bug spray to change their fortunes.

These included people spraying the canister contents onto their purses or wallets and bank cards in order to change their fortunes.



President Jacob Zuma, who has been the butt of many memes lately, was not left out as one was created with his nose in the air depicting that he was smelling Doom in the air following a lady who denied having attended church. Prophet Lethebo Rabalongo of the Mount Zion General Assembly (MZGA) Church in Limpompo shocked many when he sprayed his followers with the harmful insecticide.



Social media, particularly Facebook and Twitter has been abuzz after the news was reported by eNCA that the prophet from Limpompo sprayed his church members with the green canister contents while claiming that the product could not only destroy demons, but also heal diseases such as ulcers, cancer and HIV. The social media users commented that just after they were getting over pastors who made their congregants drink petrol and eat grass they were now subjected to this. Images on the internet show the prophet spraying the Doom on the faces and legs of the individuals.

