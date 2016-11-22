BRING ALL MILEAGE FRAUDSTERS TO BOOK!

Comment



It’s bad enough that a majority of our population is poor while the working class has very little to boast about where salaries are concerned, but having businesspeople-cum-fraudsters cash in on our vulnerability to all things affordable is a big No-No!



We can’t afford to stand by and watch while thousands of people are being conned of their hard-earned money by schemers who make them believe that they are getting value for money when purchasing import cars commonly known as ‘Dubais’.

These cars are being sold with fraudulent mileage readings and priced way above their actual worth. It turns out, this practice cuts across ALL cars; local or imported!



Those with the sophisticated gadgets proudly claim to be making a killing for their services because the gullible public is only too happy to own a vehicle it can afford. This is fraud!

The car dealers are obligated to give full documentation of the car history but some of these certificates are being doctored and several dealers refuse to avail them to potential clients.



We also appeal to those responsible for regulating the motor industry in this country to make it explicitly illegal to tamper with the mileage.

If it is illegal to fiddle with the chassis number of a vehicle, why isn’t it illegal to change the mileage because this forms part of the vehicle’s DNA? Like the age of a person on a birth certificate - you can’t change it.



It’s pretty obvious that the only motivation for a dealer to cook the mileage is to bulge his belly with hefty profit while the customer starves to death by having to spend more than what he/she had bargained for!



The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry needs to step in here and licences must be revoked where this malpractice is discovered.

Police have invited owners of these cars who may have been scammed to come forward with all the documentation for purposes of investigating criminal activity that may lead to possible charges.

We would like to urge the public owners of these vehicles to do just that and include names of all those dealers refusing to provide legitimate documentation!