MASIMULA: HOW MY WIFE BURNT TO DEATH’

MBABANE – Suspended teacher turned pastor accused of killing his wife Funekile Mdluli has given his version of how she died.



For the first time ever, Themba Masimula broke his silence and vehemently denied having killed his wife in cold blood.

Instead, he painted a picture that he was an adoring husband and loving father and claims to be still shocked about what happened.

He made the revelations in his affidavit annexed to his application for bail filed by his attorney Noncedo Ndlangamandla.



He alleged that on the day of the incident, which he described as unfortunate, they travelled together with his wife (deceased) to Manzini where they were going to his father’s place who had just passed away. According to Masimula, they had gone there to meet the rest of their family members.



He pointed out that when they arrived there, his wife joined other women to prepare food for the mourners who had come to pay their last respects.



“We then left Manzini for church where I was to preach. We were in church until the early hours of the morning when were travelled to Nkhaba,” alleged the man of the cloth. The clergyman mentioned that he suggested that they spend a the at Nkhaba since he was tired but his wife insisted that they return to her company house in Pigg’s Peak because they had left their children with a maid.



He alleged that since he was the one driving the car at that time when they arrived at Nkhaba, he alighted to open the gate and went inside the house.

Masimula said his wife remained in the car and took the driver’s seat in preparation to reverse the car. “I changed clothing since I was wearing a suit and it was wet with perspiration and took same with me to the car so it could be dry-cleaned in Pigg’s Peak,” alleged the pastor.



He alleged that they left Nkhaba and at that point his wife was driving and he dozed off on the passenger’s seat. Masimula claimed he was woken up by some noise as the car was heading towards a ditch and his wife fell asleep while behind the steering wheel.