INYANGA WHO GAVE ROBBERS MUTI GUILTY OF CONSPIRACY

MBABANE – A female traditional healer who gave robbers muti to avoid being arrested has been found guilty for her contribution to the commission of the crimes.



Masinda Dlamini, Mfana Yende, Mpendulo Ndzinisa, Sandile Gamedze, Nhlakanipho Dlamini consulted the traditional healer, Jabulile Dvuba, before breaking into the residence of Asians at Madonsa. Gamedze and Dlamini (Nhlakanipho) were turned into Crown witnesses.

The robbers had been informed by a maid, one Mihla, who worked for the Asians that her employers kept a lot of money in a suitcase in the house, which was estimated to be about E550 000. During the robbery, one of the Asians, Abbas Ashraf, was shot dead.



All the suspects, who are still to be sentenced, were arrested and charged with the counts of murder and robbery. Masinda was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. In total, the indictment contained eight charges.



After the crime was committed in April 2012 in Madonsa, the suspects shared the spoils equally among themselves and the traditional healer.

Before they set out to rob the Asians, the robbers consulted Dvuba in order to get muti to successfully carry out the attack and she did not turn them down.



Accomplice witnesses, Gamedze and Dlamini said Dvuba was informed that they were soliciting her services in order to successfully commit the crime. In her reading of the bones, Dvuba told her clients that the money they wanted to steal was being looked after by ‘something’.

She went on to advise them to be cautious and gave them some muti and it was agreed that they would share the loot equally among themselves. For her services, she charged them E2 000. They had to smear or rub some of the muti on the soles of their feet and also swallow or ingest some of it before putting on their balaclavas.



On their first attempt, they failed to carry out the robbery since there were too many people moving about and they returned the muti to the traditional healer since she had instructed that it should not be kept with them overnight.