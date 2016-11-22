MANGWANENI RESIDENTS STORM MUNICIPAL OFFICES

MBABANE – Enraged Mangwaneni residents forced their way into the Mbabane Municipal Council chambers as they demanded answers from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gideon Mhlongo following an incident of a burnt resident on Friday.



The residents were yesterday found seated outside the council offices and highlighted that they had made a request to see Mhlongo.

They were heard saying they refused to tolerate the kind of abuse meted out on their severely injured fellow resident, Mfanzile Hlophe who was burnt in front of his 12-year-old child; allegedly by city rangers.



They said they had come to the municipality to get answers from the CEO on why hlophe would be harmed in such a way.

Residents alleged that Hlophe had informed them (residents) that he followed all proper procedure in building his house, which council had come to demolish.



They agreed to force their way into the municipal council offices.



Mayor



Mayor Benito Jones, who is also CounciLlor of Mangwaneni, came out of the council building and talked to the residents.

He urged them to deal with the matter in a polite and respectful manner and indicated that he understood that they were emotional following what transpired on Friday.



“If we want to deal with this issue and yield the desired results, let us be calm and address the matter with respect,” said Jones.

For a while, they listened but eventually lost their patience and decided to force their way into the building.

When council staff realised that the residents were inside and had no intention of leaving before they were addressed by Mhlongo, they eventually let them inside and directed them to the chambers.