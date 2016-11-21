2ND PRINCESS NONCEDO BREAKS HER SILENCE

MBABANE – Miss Tourism Second Princess Noncedo Mdluli broke her silence and said education was at the centre of her life and nothing else.



She was found at the University of Swaziland (Mbabane Campus) busy with her studies as she is currently writing tests. It was noted that none of the security men she was captured with a week ago were lurking in the background.



Noncedo told this reporter that she was doing well and focusing on her education, which is her life, requesting that she be left alone.

According to Noncedo, people will always talk and have assumptions which she cannot change.

The beauty queen refused to talk about the events surrounding what took place during a live album launch of Ukuthokoza KwaMadodana, where she was captured under heavy security surveillance.



In fact, there was drama as Noncedo grabbed the camera and began deleting pictures when an attempt to take her picture was made during the interview.

She angrily wanted to know what was important about her picture as she had been harassed enough already. Other students who were found on campus informed this reporter that the beauty queen had never missed classes.



In fact, she had been attending classes as normal prior to her controversial appearance in the paper a week ago. They said they were also taken aback as they had never seen her accompanied by the men she was with during the launch.

Following the article where this publication revealed that the second princess had attended a public event under heavy security watch, Imbali Foundation suspended her from continuing to hold her title as second princess until further notice.