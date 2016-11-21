CITY COUNCIL’S CONDITIONS LED TO BURNING OF DAD OF 4

MBABANE – Mfanzile Hlophe’s family has more questions than answers following his burning last Friday at his home in Mangwaneni.



Hlophe is the man who caught fire after rangers from the Municipal Council of Mbabane and security guards from 4Him Security Company came to demolish part of his house.



Hlengiwe Kunene, who is Hlophe’s wife, narrated what she knew about the events leading to last Friday. Kunene said her husband went to the Municipal Council of Mbabane to ask for permission to extend their house as the one they lived in was in danger of collapsing on top of them.

She said they were advised to write an affidavit stating that they would not dispute having their home demolished by the municipal council for the sake of development.



Kunene said her husband wrote the affidavit in May this year and then began to extend the house because the house they lived in was no longer safe for them and their children.



“The house we live in is made of sand bricks and has cracks which enable rains to flow into it. It is a source of danger,” said Kunene.

The Public and Information Officer of the Municipal Council of Mbabane, Lucky Tsabedze, denied that the municipal council advised Hlophe to write the affidavit. Tsabedze said Hlophe made the affidavit after it transpired that there was a land dispute regarding the property he was occupying.



“It had nothing to do with his application for a building permit or that we allow him to build a new structure,” said Tsabedze.