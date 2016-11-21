FOOD FOR ZONDLE USED TO REPAY SCHOOL DEBTS

SITEKI – Instead of feeding the hundreds of hungry scholars who need the daily nourishment, a school administration is reportedly using zondle provisions to settle the school debts.



The primary school around the Lubombo region will not be named for now, following that the allegations have not yet been formally reported to the relevant authorities.

Information gathered by this publication is that the school, which is situated deep into one of the rural areas around the region, also uses food for zondle to supplement salaries for its auxiliary staff.



A source, who asked to remain anonymous, revealed that a man who supplies the school with fire wood is usually given a bag of maize as payment for his services.

The source added that, the school cook was also given a bag of sorghum (emabele) and another bag of rice to supplementary her salary, following that the school could not pay her salary in full.



According to the source, this has been going on for some time and parents seemed not to have a problem with it because the school was experiencing financial challenges.

However, the source said, parents recently questioned the school administration’s decision to pay school debts using food for zondle after the school gave bags of beans to school committee members supposedly as a token of appreciation for keeping the school afloat, despite the multiple challenges it faces.