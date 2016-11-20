CIRCUMCISION DOESN’T CAUSE CANCER

MBABANE – The world is at crossroads with regard to pursuing circumcision, following allegations of a new cancer threat.

This ailment is called forpenal cancer, at least according to discoveries by UK scientists.



However, relevant organisations in Swaziland and beyond the borders have dismissed it as a hoax.

According to various websites on the internet, this cancer affects men who have cut their foreskins and a minority of those whose private parts are still intact.

It is said that there is a carcinogen (a substance capable of causing cancer in living tissue) on underwear, which affects the internal skin of the manhood directly.

This carcinogen is allegedly very concentrated and it comes from the anus when mixed with sweat.



The explanation given on how it spreads is that when human waste is excreted, some remains inside and gets trapped by the hair below the groin.

The alleged myth goes that in that case, all those who are circumcised are in danger as the carcinogen eventually reaches the men’s sexual organ.



One online post claims that South African Health Minister Dr Motsoaledi has confirmed such, stating that South African men have been warned to refrain from getting circumcised.

Vusi Maziya, Country Coordinator in the Ministry of Health, confirmed that the posts about the vulnerability of circumcised men to some sort of cancer had gone viral (become popular).



“As a programme, we have seen it too and despite the fact that it is very devoid of scientific evidence to prove this so-called vulnerability of circumcised men to cancer, we went ahead to look at the source of this. I was personally shocked at the quality of the site. It is a very dodgy site and clearly not a credible source of scientific knowledge. The quote said to have been made by the South African Health minister is far from genuine, as none of the press statements issued by Dr Motsoaledi reflect anything of this nature,” said Maziya.



“Male circumcision, being such an important intervention for 14 countries in eastern and southern Africa has a clearing house that scrutinises all important communication shared between and among the priority countries, none of such can be found in the clearing house.