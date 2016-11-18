19% PAY RISE FOR DOMESTIC WORKERS

MBABANE – It cannot be likened to ‘dvuladvula’ but domestic workers have received a 19 per cent wage increment.

The basic minimum wage is now about E800 from E670.



This is according to the Regulation of Wages (Domestic Employees) Order 2016, which has been published in the Swaziland Government Extraordinary Gazette signed by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Winnie Magagula.

As a result of this new wage structure, Legal Notice No.97 of 2010 has since been revoked.



This means that it has been six years since their wages were properly reviewed.

The Order, according to the minister, is deemed to have come into effect on August 1, 2016, but the notice was only made public on November 9, 2016.



Although the difference looks to be only E130, the domestic servants who include cooks, house attendants, laundresses and children’s nurses, will now enjoy benefits that their employers do at work, such as maternity leave and Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) contributions from their employers. The gazette further provides that an additional 25 per cent shall be added by the employer to the employees’ wages if the latter is made to work more than one job as specified in the job categories.



This means that if a house attendant is made to also look after children, then the employer has to add a quarter of the helper’s salary.

A house attendant means a person who carries out domestic work including the preparation of food, washing dishes, cleaning rooms, dusting and polishing furniture, washing windows, clothes, textiles by hand and ironing them and includes making beds.