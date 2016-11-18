PUPIL COMMITS SUICIDE HOURS BEFORE EXAMS

NHLANGANO – In a tragic turn of events, a Form IV pupil committed suicide hours before his examinations were scheduled to begin.



Sifiso Gule (25) was due to write his end of year exams at Makhonza High School on Monday when he hanged himself using a rope. The deceased was a resident of Nkoneni area, in the outskirts of Nhlangano.



Teachers at his school had been waiting for Sifiso to come to school for his end of year assessment when they received the sad news of his demise.

Sifiso’s body was found dangling from a tree by a group of herd boys, who were looking after livestock, at about 3pm on Sunday; which was about 18 hours before the time when he was expected to sit for his first exam paper.



Speculation was that the pupil may have been anxious about his examination, but there was no suicide note left behind.

The only last words from the pupil were in the form of his WhatsApp status which read: (Only God knows’.

This was revealed by his mother Dudu Mkhaliphi during an interview yesterday.



The grieving woman told this publication that she was sad that her second-born son did not approach her or speak to anyone about what was troubling him.

She said everyone in the bereaved family was left searching for answers about why he would end his life in the manner which he did.

Mkhaliphi said even if the decision was related to the exams, as his mother she wouldn’t have been angry at her son in the event he did not perform well.