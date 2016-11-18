LUDZIDZINI STOPS KUKHONTA AT ENDUMA ROYAL KRAAL

MBABANE – Over 100 homeowners will be dragged to court if they continue with construction under Enduma Royal Kraal as the Ludzidzini Royal Council has halted all land allocations.



The affected homes are all the homesteads which were allegedly allocated land illegally by the area’s traditional leaders after the demise of Chief Sipho Shongwe in 2011.



According to the traditional structures of the land, those who oversee areas where a chief is yet to be installed have no authority to allocate land, as that is the paramount duty of a chief.



This message was relayed to bantfwabenkhosi baka Shongwe of Enduma Royal Kraal last week Thursday by the Ludzidzini Council led by Timothy Velabo Mtetwa. Present at the meeting were senior members of the Shongwe family.