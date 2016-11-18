THIS IS JUST SLAVERY - LUFAFA EMPLOYEES

PIGG’S PEAK – “This is just slavery,” was what some of the employees at Lufafa Gold Mine said when reached for comment concerning an ongoing sit-in.



It is not the first time workers have downed tools at the mine due to delays in payment of salaries as well as other allegations.

Lufafa Gold Mine was officially launched in February 2016, during a ceremony that was graced by His Majesty the King. During preparations for the launch, many residents living near the mine expressed joy that unemployment would be a thing of the past.



Yesterday, several workers were found at the mine’s entrance stating that they would not carry out their duties until their salaries were paid.

The workers are said to have embarked on a sit-in last Wednesday, demanding to be paid their salaries for October 2016.

At least 51 workers, who had downed tools, claimed that they had not been paid their October 2016 salary yet.



“Since we have not been paid, we are afraid that we may not be paid for this month as well,” said the workers.

They accused the mine’s management of forcing them to work like slaves in that they had not been remunerated.

The matter was also reported to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security as a Labour official was spotted at the mine. The workers reported some of their grievances to the Department of Labour.



Despite the grievances being reported to the ministry, the workers complained that they had not been paid yet.

“This is why we have now decided to embark on this strike until we are paid,” they said.

Soldiers, as well as police officers, were also found near the entrance keeping guard at the mine.