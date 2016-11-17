UNHAPPY WARDERS DEMAND ANSWERS FROM MANAGEMENT

MANZINI – A ‘cold war’ seems to be brewing between members of His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) Staff Association and the institution’s management.



In fact, the members of the association have vowed to boycott any activities relating to the Correctional Services Bill No. 20 of 2015 that is currently in Parliament.



The HMCS Bill changed from the Prison Act 40 of 1964 when His Majesty King Mswati III declared that prisons were now Correctional facilities. Included in the Bill is the repeal of that Act.



The members of the association protested that as major stakeholders, they were not involved after the Bill passed in the House of Assembly so as to make their submissions.



This was as a result of the alleged cold reception they have been receiving from their superiors. Not wanting to be named, the association members said their leaders had written countless letters to the Correctional bosses but have not received any response.

The most recent letter is dated November 2, 2016.



“We have been waiting for replies for the past six months. In the letters, we have been requesting meetings with the commissioner general to address some underlying issues, mainly the elections to nominate new members of the association.

“Unfortunately, no one has even bothered to inform us if they had received the letters,” said the disgruntled employees.

Among a number of other grievances, the warders and wardresses listed the issue of having to pay for their own electricity usage.