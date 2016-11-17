SEC AWARE OF INDIAN COAL DEAL

LOBAMBA – Board members of the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) are fully aware and in support of the Indian coal deal.



This is contained in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Energy’s portfolio committee report which was tabled in Senate yesterday.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Energy, Jabulile Mashwama, first assured senators that her ministry was equally supportive of the JSW thermal project.



The project is for a thermal power station which will use Swazi coal to generate electricity, which it will sell to the sole buyer being the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC).

Prompting the minister’s response was a question posed during the portfolio committee debate where senators demanded to know why the minister and the chairperson of the SEC Board were not in attendance during the signing ceremony of the project two weeks ago.



It is cited in the report that both the minister and the board supported the project, but that she had to be represented as she was out of the country.

It is also contained in the report that a board member was not required.



“Throughout the JSW approval process the Board was aware.

The Board was aware of the agreement, but was (not) sitting during the signing. So a board resolution approving the signing of the MoU exists,” the report states.



Another question which is answered in the report is whether the project is viable and if it would not go against clean energy initiatives and this was raised by Senator Sibusiso Shongwe.