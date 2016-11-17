BLACK MAMBA IN DOCTORS’ RESIDENCE

SITEKI – There was fear and panic at the residence of Good Shepherd Hospital doctors on Saturday when a two-metre black mamba was discovered outside one of the houses.



The venomous reptile, which is one of the most dangerous snakes in the world, was discovered underneath a laundry sink next to the main door of the house.

It had tucked itself underneath the sink, placing its head in a tiny space between the sink and the wall of the house.

A housekeeper, who is employed by one of the doctors, discovered the snake while she was doing laundry.



Upon discovering the snake, the housekeeper is said to have informed the doctor, who was inside the house.

The doctor responded by calling for help from her colleagues, who reside in the neighbouring houses. Good Shepherd Hospital employees, mostly those from the maintenance department, were also called to assist. Attempts were made to kill the reptile but other people felt that it was too dangerous since the snake was big.



“Please don’t strike it with the sticks you’re carrying. What if yimfeti (Mozambican spitting cobra)? It will spit its venom,” warned a female Good Shepherd Hospital employee.

As the debate on whether to kill the snake or not continued, some other people called the police while others called snake catching experts.



The doctor ordered all the people who had come to assist in killing the snake to wait until the arrival of the police or the snake catching experts.