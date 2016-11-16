IDS TO HAVE EXPIRY DATES

MANZINI – Unrecognisable identity (ID) pictures will soon become a thing of the past.



The Ministry of Home Affairs will be introducing expiry dates on national identity cards. This was confirmed by the Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry, Anthony Masilela, who mentioned that the exercise has, however, not been finalised as yet.



“Yes, it is true, the ministry is still in talks about implementing expiry dates for IDs just like with passports, and one of the reasons is the result, of time. When you apply for your identity card at 16, you will not look the same years later and as a result your picture will need to be changed,” said Masilela.

Another reason for this implementation, according to Masilela, is that people leave the country for years but still call themselves Swazi citizens, using their old ID cards.



He said these people will be obliged to apply for new IDs when they return.

“There are no definite dates yet but the ministry has noted that there is a need for the expiry dates,” added Masilela.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs is currently facing challenges with the issuance of passports and identity cards due to the shortage of stock. The ministry announced that such documents will only be issued in emergency cases.



PS Masilela had announced that the ministry will begin only issuing passports if the reasons given for leaving the country were satisfactory.

He further said the arrival of stock was anticipated in the beginning of December from the United Kingdom, however, the date he mentioned was not guaranteed.