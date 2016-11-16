GOVT STARTS PROCESS OF PAYING OWED SUPPLIERS

MBABANE – Suppliers owed by government will be relieved to learn that they have been called to submit their invoices with the Ministry of Finance for the payment process.



The suppliers should have submitted their invoices on or before November 31.

Ministry of Finance Principal Secretary (PS) Bheki Bhembe said in collaboration with the Central Bank of Swaziland (CBS), the ministry had established a Domestic Arrears Task Team that has been diligently working towards developing an exhaustive list of the stock of existing arrears. The PS further disclosed that after the ministry had checked the credibility of the claims, government would then mobilise funds to settle the arrears estimated to be about E1.1 billion. He said soon after the claims have been submitted by the owed suppliers, the minister will then embark on an exercise of verifying the outstanding claims from suppliers and service providers.



“After this process, government will then organise funds with the assistance of the Central Bank of Swaziland to settle its stock of arrears and all outstanding payments,” Bhembe said.



Details of how suppliers would be expected to submit their invoices would be availed in a press statement prepared by the ministry. ,The PS said due to the sensitivity of the unpaid suppliers, government found it right that the ministry of finance develops a comprehensive plan to ensure all existing and viable claims to outstanding payments were resolved at the earliest convenience.



When delivering the mid-term Budget Review Report last week, Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini gave assurance to the understanding, humble and patient suppliers who continue to supply government, in spite of the delays in honouring their invoices on time.