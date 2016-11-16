SWAZIMED DIRECTORS CHALLENGE PETER SIMELANE’S APPOINTMENT

MBABANE – The appointment of Peter Simelane as Swazimed’s Principal Officer was allegedly done unlawfully.



This is according to an affidavit filed by two of the Swaziland Medical Aid Scheme Directors Tim Rametse and Grace Khoza.

The main affidavit was initially for an order to stop the shareholders’ annual general meeting (agm) which was called by Simelane and is expected to take place on November 29, 2016.



However, Rametse, Khoza and Medscheme Administrators Swaziland pointed out that the alleged unlawful appointed of Simelane was not material to the outcome of the AGM’s proceedings, but was the subject of pending arbitration proceedings between Medscheme and SwaziMed, which have been instituted. Medscheme contends that Simelane’s appointment was unlawful and stands to be set aside.



“In terms of clause 4.23 of the Rules, the Board could only approve the appointment of a new principal officer in the event that such person occupied the position of chief executive officer of the claimant (Medscheme) and had been recommended by the claimant,” part of the affidavit reads.



The matter is now before the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa, but will be conducted using the local arbitration process.

According to the affidavit, the arbitration process could proceed without the participation of Swazimed as they had allegedly not responded to communication sent to them.



Simelane’s matter is not the only issue that will form part of the arbitration, but also the issues of agreement between SwaziMed and Medscheme.

In the statement of claim to the AFSA the claimant (Medscheme) alleges that together with the respondent Swazimed on April 30, 2007 entered into a written management agreement where the latter, having expertise in the areas of medical aid scheme or fund administration, would provide certain services in return for a management fee (recitals).