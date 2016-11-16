NGWANE PARK HIGH PUPIL STABBED AT SCHOOL GATE

NGWANE PARK – There was drama yesterday when three men attacked a Form IV Ngwane Park High School pupil and stabbed him in the back with an Okapi knife at the main school gate.



After the stabbing, a group of about 300 pupils, including the stabbed pupil, chased the trio and were able to apprehend one of them about a kilometre away from the school.



The suspect, who will not be named for now because he has not been charged, was severely assaulted by the pupils.

He was punched, kicked and hit with bricks, a spade and slaps, among other things. At the time the suspect was attacked, the police had still not arrived at the scene, even though they had been called immediately after the stabbing.



During the assault, the suspect was searched and the knife he allegedly used when stabbing the pupil was found. Four male teachers from the school, who quickly followed the pupils when chasing after the suspects, had to intervene after some of the scholars threatened to use the same knife to stab the suspect.



“We had to act quickly because the pupils were hungry for revenge. They forcefully took the same knife and threatened to stab the suspect after apprehending him. I had to fight and take the knife away from them. They were very angry and if it was not for our presence, the man would have died on the spot.



“We tried reasoning with the pupils and preventing them from further assaulting the suspect, but they became more violent. Fortunately, the police arrived and the situation became calm,” one of the teachers from the school said.