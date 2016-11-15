GIRL (15) STABBED 10 TIMES BY SUITOR

MBABANE -– A 15-year-old girl’s life was almost cut short last Friday after her suitor allegedly stabbed her multiple times all over the body.



*Zandile of KaNgcamphalala near Siphofaneni was stabbed about 10 times allegedly by a young man of the same area, who refused to take no for an answer after he persistently expressed his love for her.



According to the girl’s grandmother Josephina Ngcamphalala, her granddaughter was walking to school last Friday morning when one Mxolisi Mamba (26) emerged from bushes next to the road.



Josephina alleged that Mamba had been proposing love to her granddaughter for a while but his advances were not entertained by the 15-year-old girl. She said last Friday, Mamba asked her granddaughter if she loved him or not. She said her granddaughter said she was not sure.

“She walked away and told him to leave her alone as she wanted to go to school,” said Josephina.



Josephina alleged that Mamba started to threaten her granddaughter since she was not showing any signs of giving him the answer he wanted to hear. She also said it was then that Mamba allegedly drew out a knife and told her granddaughter that she might not live to attend school again.

She said her granddaughter then tried to walk away in fear for her live.



With her eyes teary and her hands regularly on her face, Josephina narrated how Mamba is alleged to have gruesomely stabbed her granddaughter several times all over the body. She alleged that Mamba first stabbed the 15-year-old in the back and she screamed for help. She said Mamba continued to gore the pupil despite her screams for help.



Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the matter. Vilakati said the suspect was still at large and the police were still looking for him.

“We plead that he surrenders himself to the police,” pleaded Vilakati.