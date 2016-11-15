CHIEF KEKELA REVEALS HOW HIS TWINS DIED AT GOVT HOSPITAL

LOBAMBA – The mood in the House of Assembly chamber became solemn when Senator Chief Kekela Dlamini related how his wife, who was five months pregnant with twins, lost them in one day due to alleged negligence at the Mbabane Government Hospital.



As a result, the senator said he was not happy about the service provided at the hospital.

The senator told his colleagues that the incident happened last week.



He said over the months, his partner had attended her antenatal visits and was informed that she was carrying twins.

“However, on her last visit, she was told that the scans read that the children had since died in their mother’s womb and it was important that they be delivered,” said the chief.



He said they contacted him so that he could sign the approval forms that his wife be induced in order to deliver the dead babies.

“I did that and left the hospital but after some time, my wife called me and told me that actually one of the children had been born alive,” Chief Kekela said.



He said while he was recovering from the bitter-sweet news, he was again called as it was reported that the surviving child had some complications as one of his arms was disfigured. “Sowulimentwe ngulomjovo,” he said.

He said the baby later died and he believed that it was the hospital that had killed it in that he may have been affected by whatever medication they had used to induce the mother to give birth. in siSwati.



“I really do not know what I am supposed to do.

“Should I sue the hospital because they were the ones who reported that both children had died and now the other child (born alive) had also passed away?” wondered Dlamini.