EMPLOYEE ‘KICKED, SLAPPED FOR RESIGNING’

MANZINI – A video clip showing a manager of Dwaleni Farm Lodge, Busi Dlamini, allegedly assaulting her employee has become a topical issue among the workers of the outlet.



The employee is a University of Swaziland (UNISWA) student who alleged that her employer kicked her, rolled her on the ground and repeatedly slapped her across the face, in full view of shocked onlookers.

She alleged that her crime was to resign from work, citing unworkable conditions.



However, Dlamini alleges that *Nomcebo (the employee) stole from her business.

“That girl stole from my business and about E42 000 is still unaccounted for and we are still counting,” Dlamini said on Friday during an interview, before promising to come to the Times offices to give her side of the story. She never did.



The video clip of the brutal assault is currently circulating and has been sent to this publication.

Dlamini first denied assaulting Nomcebo but when she was told about the video, she changed tune and said she was coming to the Times offices to tell what transpired.



Some of the allegations pertaining to the conditions she was subjected to will not be repeated because they could not be proven.

Nomcebo stayed at her place of employment and would attend classes on certain days for the subjects she was repeating, which she had to pay from her own pocket.



In the video clip, Dlamini is seen kicking and slapping Nomcebo as she sat crying on the ground.

She is also heard saying unpalatable words towards Nomcebo.

Efforts by others who tried to restrain Dlamini from assaulting her employee were fruitless as she (Dlamini) would continue to charge towards Nomcebo.