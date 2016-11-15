WATER RATIONING SUSPENDED

MBABANE – Hawane Dam is at 15 per cent now. This was disclosed by the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) acting Public Affairs Manager Welcome Shabangu yesterday.



During a visit to the dam, water levels were clearly seen to have increased following the recent rainfall received in most parts of the country.

According to Shabangu, the company will not be sourcing water to supply Mbabane residents and surrounding areas from this dam anytime soon despite the fact that the water levels have significantly improved.



This is the same dam that was used to supply water to Mbabane and Ngwenya residents by the SWSC before water levels were drastically reduced.



“We have stopped sourcing water from Hawane Dam, despite this improvement in the water levels. We have decided, as a company, to allow more water to be stored in it and do not want any water to be taken from it as yet,” he said. Shabangu highlighted that the company wanted the dam to reach its full storage capacity before water was sourced from it to supply residents.



He added that they were presently utilising streams that fed into the Mbuluzi River, to supply Mbabane residents with water.

These residents have undergone intensive water rationing as the company strived to save and increase the supply period due to the drought that had ravaged the country.



However, Shabangu highlighted that areas around the capital city have had regular access to water recently as rationing had been temporarily suspended. “Due to the rainfall received recently, there has been plenty of water flowing into the Mbuluzi River. If we had continued with rationing, the water would have gone to waste anyway as it is not stored anywhere.