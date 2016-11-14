THIS MUST BE A JOKE - SNAT

MBABANE – Despite the call by the Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini, in his mid-term budget urging his colleagues in every ministry to freeze hiring of new staff, public sector unions are laughing it off as a joke as they complain of being short-staffed.



Zwelithini Mndzebele, Secretary General of the Swaziland National Association of Teachers (SNAT), said this must have been targeting the other ministries, not the Ministry of Education and Training.



He said as an organisation representing a majority of teachers, they would not allow their members to be overstretched.

Mndzebele noted that after the inception of the Free Primary Education Programme (FPE), the demand for teachers had escalated beyond measure.



“Teachers have to be hired as the FPE programme beneficiaries would be enrolling in secondary schools creating a need for new classrooms and teachers.”

The unionist wondered out loud ‘who would be teaching the pupils if government will not be hiring?’

He reiterated the need for qualified teachers as some were retiring while others were leaving the profession to further their studies. Mndzebele noted that it would be a grave mistake if government would add more teachers in the country.



“If the pupils will be in class when the schools open in 2017, how can they plead for minimising human resource in the education sector?”

“Also, sharing these sentiments were the nurses who recently petitioned the prime minister. In their petition, among vast grievances, they wanted the number of nurses to be increased.