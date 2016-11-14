HEAVILY GUARDED TOURISM BEAUTY STEALS SHOW AT LIVE ALBUM LAUNCH

MANZINI – Miss Tourism 2015 Second Princess Nomcebo Mdluli became the centre of attraction during the Ukuthokoza KwaMadodana album launch as she was heavily guarded.



Mdluli was seated on the front with some people who were in clad in traditional regalia.

The group was launching its album on Saturday night at the Swedish Free Church.



When she arrived with her guards, she was ushered to the front and reporters were not allowed to take pictures of her.

Each time the guards would see a camera facing her direction, they would make sure that her face was blocked.



However, there were no explanations on why she came in guarded and why her pictures were not allowed to be taken.

This reporter made several attempts of taking Mdluli’s pictures but the guards, some of whom were from the security forces and traditional circles, did not allow her pictures to be taken.



Each time they were questioned on why they had become protective over her, they would simply shake their heads and wave their hands in disagreement of having her pictures taken.



None of them were able to utter a single word regarding the issue.

The gospel music lovers who attended the show were left with more questions than answers as they were blocked from dancing in front of the stage. They were told not to come near Mdluli.

Some were heard asking each other what was special about her.