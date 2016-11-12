WHAT PM TOLD HIS PASTOR

MBABANE – The pastor who officiated at the wedding of Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini and Pastor Joy Maziya in 2014 says there was nothing he could do to save the high-profile marriage.



Reverend Carriot Shongwe, who leads the Nazarene Church in Motshane, said his main task on that special and historic day was to solemnise the marriage of the third most important person in Swaziland and his then fiancée.

After that, he was expected, as usual, to give the couple the necessary space they needed to live together and build their family, without undue interference.



As a result, he said he had no mandate or right to poke his nose into the affairs of the Dlamini family, to whose establishment he legally and biblically contributed.



Shongwe said it was vital that the prime minister and his wife lived independently, without him being involved in their matrimonial life.

The pastor was a centre of attraction at Mavuso Exhibition and Trade Centre where the prime minister and Pastor Joy Maziya got married. About 1 500 guests were in attendance.



His Majesty the King was represented by Prince Mahlaba, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Monarch. The King expressed his appreciation for the prime minister’s decision to marry. “The King hereby blesses your marriage. It is good to be married. You have a beautiful wife. You should love and take care of her for the rest of your life,” Prince Mahlaba said as he conveyed His Majesty’s best wishes for the couple.

Captains of industry, who included billionaire Nathaniel Kirsh and Indonesian Consul Kareem Ashraf, attended the wedding. The premier was 71 years old when he got married to his ex-wife, who was 54 at the time. They walked down the aisle to a song titled, “I can’t help falling in love with you” by the legendary Elvis Presley.



