ONE MORE WOMAN DIES

Winile Tsabedze (L) and Nelisiwe Nsibandze visiting their relative Bellinah Mathunywa (patient in bed) who was one of the accident survivors. Tsabedze is overcome by emotion during the visit yesterday. (Pics: Mduduzi Magagula)

SITEKI – A fourth person has died from the tragic accident that happened in Matsetsa on Friday afternoon.



The bus was from Manzini, on its way to Siteki town.

The accident occurred in the afternoon, at around 5pm. The woman, aged 31, died while undergoing treatment at the Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki on Friday night.



This was after she was taken there by paramedics from the Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Her death brings the number of fatalities from the horrific accident that happened along the MR3 public road to four.



Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati, Police’s Information and Communications Officer confirmed this information. She said police had since identified and notified her family about the tragedy.

Informers at the Siteki hospital told the Times SUNDAY yesterday how the husband of the dead woman discovered her death in a sad and dramatic fashion.



He was a passenger on the bus that was involved in the accident, travelling with his wife to Siteki from Manzini.

He survived the accident with minor injuries. He was among the patients who were treated and discharged by the hospital.



He went home while delusional and in the morning, he discovered that his wife was not next to her.

He went to check on her at the hospital and it was only then that he learnt that his wife actually died the previous night.

The Times SUNDAY visited the hospital yesterday.