NEW CELLPHONE COMPANY BEFORE DECEMBER

MBABANE – Swaziland could have a third mobile telephony services operator in the next few days and not after three months, as announced during the opening of tenders from companies who filed their bids for the coveted licence.



This was disclosed by Dumisani Ndlangamandla, Minister of Information Communication and Technology.

The minister said preparations to grant the licence were at an advanced stage. He said the process of granting the licence spanned three months, which began when the tender inviting companies to bid for the licence was advertised in the media.



“It will be awarded three months after issuance of the first notice inviting companies to tender for the licence,” he clarified. The licence that would be granted to the next mobile telephony services provider is identified as the Individual Electronic Communications Network and Service Technology Neutral Licence. It is valid for 10 years.



The minister said government was looking forward to the opening up of the industry. He said the new company to be awarded would be accorded all the support by government to ensure that it became a success. He could not state whether he preferred a Swazi company or a multinational one to win the tender. Meanwhile, the first advert published by Swaziland Communications Commission (SCCOM), which is the office of the regulator, inviting companies to place their bids for the licence, was issued in September 13, 2016. This then means the licence could be granted anytime from today, November 13, 2016. There are at least four companies that submitted bids for the country’s most coveted licence.



These include Swazi Mobile, owned by Mbabane businessman Victor Gamedze, Swavitel, a subsidiary of Viettel Group from Vietnam, Mauritious Orange Telecom and Swaziland’s Data Networks. They bid for a market share in an industry that is dominated by Swazi MTN, a company that has operated in the country since 1998 under a monopolistic environment. Recent information revealed that the mobile phone industry had a capacity to produce revenue in excess of E1 billion per year – before overheads, taxes and other expenses.