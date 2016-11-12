WHO’LL SUCCEED REV. KAISER?

MBABANE – The fight for power has once again raised its ugly head.



Unfortunately, this time, it is within a well-known church.

A few months after the death of one of the country’s most respected men of the cloth, Reverend Kaiser Fakudze – some of his understudies are battling for the vacant seat.



Fakudze, who was leader (President) of the famous Metropolitan Evangelical Church, died in February 2016. He was 83. He had established 35 church branches in Swaziland and South Africa.



His main church was based in the rural area of Khwezi, near Lubulini in the Lubombo region. The bone of contention among the men of God is the fact that the late reverend, before his death, appointed his successor.



On the other hand, senior members of his church feel that the ‘message from God’ (on who the successor should be) should be set aside in favour of the church’s constitution, which declares that in such circumstances, there should be elections.



The Times SUNDAY after careful investigations, uncovered that among other things, the proposed elections should have been conducted already but due to unforeseen reasons, they failed to take off.



One of the senior pastors of the church, although based at another branch known to this newspaper, shed light on condition of anonymity.

He said both factions had genuine arguments since present day churches were now organisational, in terms of administration hence the demand for the invoking of the church’s constitution. The said constitution was formed and amended while the late reverend was still alive.