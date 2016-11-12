MOBILE PHONE LICENCE BIDDER’S FEARS

MBABANE – As the battle for the country’s third and last mobile telephony services licence heats up, directors of one of the companies hoping to get it now fear for their lives.



They claim that they were being targeted and harassed while being intimidated because of their bid for the lucrative licence. This, after a break-in at the company’s offices about two months ago.

The regulator has not yet awarded the license nor has information on who was the preferred bidder revealed yet.

The directors and the company are known to this newspaper but would not be revealed to protect their safety.



The break-in occurred in the company offices located in the Mbabane Central Business District (CBD).

Pertinent and secret information about the company and products that would be promoted if the licence gets granted was stolen. The stolen information was kept in information storage equipment, such as laptops and computers worth thousands of Emalangeni.



Apart from computers, the thugs stole mobile phones and tablets that were used by employees of the company. All this happened while the company was working on its bid for a tender of the country’s third mobile operator licence. This was before they submitted their bid for the licence.



The tender was advertised by the Swaziland Communication Commission (SCCOM) in the media.

The stolen equipment also included paper files that contained vital information about the company and its yet-to-be-launched mobile telephone services business operation.

The directors are worried because they believe the break-in was not ordinary. “The way it was undertaken depicts that there was a professional behind it. Everything was meticulous in execution, from the point of entry at the main gate to the doors leading into the premises,” said one of the directors.