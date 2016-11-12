4 KILLED IN BUS, TRUCK ACCIDENT

The bus trading as J Souza Bus Service, which operates between Manzini and Siteki after it collided with a truck loaded with sacks of sugar, which was travelling the opposite direction. (Courtesy pics)

MANZINI – A total of four people, including a Limkokwing University of Technology graduate, died during a nasty accident involving Lugongolweni MP Joseph Souza’s bus and a horse and trailer truck.



The accident took place near Matsetsa along Manzini Siteki MR3 Public Road yesterday afternoon and about 20 passengers were rushed to Good Shepherd Hospital, Siteki.

The number of passengers admitted to the hospital was confirmed by insiders who also revealed that three passengers had died at the scene of the accident.



Information gathered from an eyewitness was that the MP’s bus, which trades as J Souza Bus Service and operates between Manzini and Siteki, was travelling towards the Lubombo Region while the truck loaded with sacks of sugar was going the opposite direction.

The source said the truck overtook another vehicle and one of the sacks shifted out of position, causing the truck to lose control.



She said the driver tried to control it by swaying it back to its lane as the bus was approaching but he failed as its trailer side swiped almost half of the right side of the loaded bus.



According to the witness, there was a kombi and a sedan, which were also involved in the accident but both vehicles were not badly damaged as the bus. She said passengers who were seated in the back half of the right side of the bus were seriously injured. During the crash, the body of the bus was ripped off while part of it was pushed inside the bus resulting in injuries to those on board in the process.



Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, who are widely known as paramedics, the police and Swaziland National Fire and Emergency Services officers were called and they responded promptly to the call.