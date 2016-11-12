MUM-IN-LAW DIES AFTER FINDING MAKOTI WITH ANOTHER MAN

LUBULINI – Ellen Ntombi Mngometulu (60), of Madabukela, collapsed and later died after being verbally assaulted by her daughter-in-law who she allegedly found with a makhwapheni.



Ellen’s relatives said she met her death shortly after arriving from Pongola, South Africa.

Her sister Phumzile claimed she (Ellen) came to know about the alleged infidelity her daughter-in-law was involved in through a vision while she was in South Africa.



Phumzile went on to say that no sooner had Ellen arrived at her matrimonial home from South Africa, she went straight to her son’s house, not knowing what she would find.



True to her vision, Ellen is said to have found her daughter-in-law with a strange man believed to be her makhwapheni.

On top of her voice, she raised an alarm and from all directions neighbours poured into the Mngometulu homestead, people close to the matter said.



They said the first people to witness the rather shocking incident just like Ellen were some other family members, including father-in-law Boy who came armed with a knobkerrie with intent to assault his daughter-in-law’s makhwapheni.

Shortly, the chief’s messenger (umgijimi), Titus Mabaso arrived.