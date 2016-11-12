I WILL FIGHT FOR SIPA CEO - SIBUSISO SHONGWE

LOBAMBA – ‘I will fight for her.’ This was said by Senator Sibusiso Shongwe as he informed the new Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Jabulani Mabuza that he would fight for embattled SIPA Chief Executive Officer Phumelele Dlamini.



Shongwe said he had noticed that one newspaper publication and particularly a single reporter, was against Dlamini and as a senator, he was prepared to fight for her.



The senator said he had heard Dlamini pray during the start of the senate portfolio committee sitting and took her side.

He said he would do all in his powers to assist Dlamini, as a senator.

The CEO was further invited to make the closing prayer where she asked God to give them the wisdom in order to steer the country into a better position.



Still on the SIPA issue, Senate President Ngomuyayona Gamedze urged Mabuza to arrest the noise at the government parastatal.

Noise

“There is too much noise at that place and clearly there is a huge clash of characters, kute kuvana,” said Gamedze.

He said he was not taking any sides but there was clearly no smoke without fire and wondered why the CEO was always at crossroads with members of staff.



“I am not suggesting that the CEO has a problem and maybe the workers too are also dragging their feet, but I want to urge you to please intervene and fix the problems at SIPA,” said Gamedze.