GRANDSON ARRESTED FOR GRANDMA’S DEATH



MBABANE – “Ungaguga batsi uyaloya,” (Once you become old, people often say you practise witchcraft).

This statement is common among Swazis.



An old woman of Ezindwendweni in the Shiselweni region died tragically after being allegedly stoned, hacked with an axe and burnt to death in a drive to wipe out all witches in the area.



The idea was allegedly hatched by one Nkosikhona Dlamini while a group of youths drank marula brew at Engovuma, near Lavumisa.

Sawulina Dlamini’s grandson, Linda Andile Mngometulu (22), who was allegedly part of the group, has since been arrested for the murder of the old woman who was brutally killed in February this year.



Vehemently



However, Mngometulu has vehemently denied that he killed his grandmother.

He mentioned that Nkosikhona, who was present during the drinking session, allegedly said he was tired of taking his sickly sister to traditional healers as a result of what witches did to her.

The veracity of these allegations is still to be tested in court.



Mngometulu alleged that he recalled telling Nkosikhona that it was wrong to go about killing people and calling them witches.

However, the inebriated Nkosikhona allegedly did not take kindly to being told that and quarrelled with Linda.



The suspect submitted that he decided to leave and he was surprised to be arrested on October 3, 2016 by members of the Royal Swaziland Police on allegations that he killed his grandmother.