LIMKOKWING, GOVT PARTNERSHIP GOES BEYOND THE CORE – KING

Prince Hlangusemphi receiving a gift from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III during the institution’s graduation ceremony held yesterday. (Pics: Zwelihle Sukati)

MANZINI – His Majesty King Mswati III says government’s partnership with Limkokwing University goes beyond the core work of the university.



This was during yesterday’s Limkokwing University Graduation for the Class of 2016.

He said the university’s founder, President Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Paduka Limkokwing recently served as special advisor to the 36th SADC Summit, which the kingdom hosted in August this year.



His Majesty revealed how the university also provided visually impacting designs and branding of the Summit, which unquestionably contributed immeasurably to it being recognised as the most successful summit to date.

“This success gives us confidence in the decision of Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government at the SADC Summit to endorse the country’s proposal to establish a SADC University of Transformation in partnership with Limkokwing University,” he said.



His Majesty thanked the president of the university, for his personal energy and unstinting determination to help transform national tertiary education and build the nations’ capital resources. He went on to appeal to graduates to remember their responsibilities to their families and to their country, saying they were the hope of the nation.



“And you have your part to play in the ongoing transformation of the Kingdom of Swaziland. We know that the country can look forward with anticipation to your unique contribution. You have earned your success so enjoy this day to the full,” the King said, much to a deafening round of applause.



It was all tears of joy for some of the 728 Limkokwing University students who graduated in their various fields.