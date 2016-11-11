UMPHAKATSI WANTS TIMOTHY MYENI’S CHURCH DEMOLISHED

MBABANE – The Masundvwini Royal Kraal wants a church structure belonging to gospel singer Timothy Myeni to be demolished.



Myeni’s church, Evangelical Church (by Christ Ambassadors), is situated at Mhlaleni, Logoba area. The well-known gospel singe, who is the leader of Ncandweni Christ Ambassadors, is reported to be in defiance as he was continuing with construction on the piece of land despite an order by the Masundvwini Royal Kraal to stop.



Myeni, who has been cited as the second respondent in the matter, is also alleged to be refusing to vacate the piece land.

Through its lawyer Mzwandile Dlamini, the inner council has moved an urgent application in the High Court where it is, among other things, seeking an order evicting and ejecting the respondents (Myeni and the church) and those acting on their behest from the piece of land.



Dismantle



The Masundvwini Royal Kraal is further seeking an order directing the respondents to dismantle and/or demolish all structures they had constructed on the land.

The structures include pit latrine toilets, wooden structures, fencing and other structures.

Dlamini argued, on behalf of the Masundvwini Royal Kraal, that he had reliably gathered that the respondents were in defiance of it and if the court did not disapprove such conduct, the courts would lose their dignity.