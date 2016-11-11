GELANE’S PROPERTY TO BE ATTACHED FOR E16 187.63 DEBT

MBABANE – The Court has directed a deputy sheriff to attach and sell by public auction movable goods belonging to Senate President and KoNtshingila acting Chief Gelane Thokozile Zwane.



The sale of Zwane’s immovable goods is meant to recover a sum of E16 187.63, which is in respect of costs in the matter between her and Swaziland Development and Savings Bank.



“You are hereby directed to attach and take into execution the movable goods of Gelane Thokozile Zwane, an adult female whose chosen domicile of citation for purposes of these proceedings is Plot 220, Dalriach Mbabane, and of same cause to be realised by public auction a sum of E16 187 63, being costs of suit duly taxed by the Taxing Master on October 18, 2016, pursuant to a judgment of the High Court in favour of the plaintiff (Swazi Bank) against the defendant (Zwane),” reads part of the warrant of execution.



The costs emanate from a matter where the bank took the Senate president to court where it was demanding a sum of E64 181.40.

In the summons that was previously filed by the bank’s lawyer from Mlangeni and Company, Zwane entered into a written loan agreement with it on May 29, 2013



The bank mentioned that it lent and advanced to her a sum of E336 000. It is alleged that the loan was in the category of a personal loan.

The interest of the loan was to be payable at the rate of prime plus seven perc ent per annum.

The plaintiff, during the execution of the agreement, was represented by Elsie Dlamini, while Zwane appeared personally.



In breach of the agreement, Zwane is said to have failed to pay the loan amount in full. The loan is said to have not been paid by October 2013 and on November 13, 2013, Zwane is said to have only made a part payment of E122 097. Between November 14, 2013 and April 2, 2014 no payment was made towards the outstanding balance.