DROUGHT-RELIEF MAIZE HAZARDOUS?

MBABANE – Hunger stricken Swazis in areas affected by the worst drought in 35 years are being fed with maize which is believed to cause health hazards in the long-term.



The drought was as a result of El Nino, which hit the entire SADC region. These disadvantaged Swazis are being supplied with Genetically Modified positive maize by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) for hunger relief purposes throughout the country.



Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), also genetically engineered foods, are foods produced from organisms that have had changes introduced into their DNA, using the methods of genetic engineering. Genetic engineering techniques allow for the introduction of new traits, as well as greater control over traits than previous methods such as selective breeding and mutation breeding. Several animal studies indicate that serious health risks associated with genetically modified (GM) food (AAEM 2009) include infertility, immune problems, accelerated aging, faulty insulin regulation, and changes in major organs and the gastrointestinal system.



NDMA Spokesperson Setsabile Sibisi said the organisation buys the maize at the National Maize Corporation (NMC). Sibisi said the maize has been distributed countrywide as drought-relief. She said the recipients were warned to process the maize when it was delivered. According to Sibisi, when purchasing the maize they had no information whether it was GM positive or negative. She said she was yet to enquire from NMC. NMC Marketing and Communications Officer Nokwanda Masuku said they imported GM maize for milling purposes and it was not distributed to individuals. Masuku, however, did not come out clear whether the maize sold to NDMA was GM positive or not.



She said they also imported negative GM maize, which is sold to individuals, adding that it was, however, very difficult to get supplies of GM negative maize through imports. As such, she said all locally sourced maize was reserved for the purpose of resupplying individuals for consumption purposes.