DISGRUNTLED SENATOR WANTS MINISTERS’ BENEFITS CUT

LOBAMBA – Ministers have too many benefits and these should be cut down.



This was the view of Senator Chief Mvimbi Matse, who said Cabinet ministers not only had access to two vehicles, but also received a very high housing allowance and their cars were fuelled by government.



He said on the other hand, the rest of the parliamentarians had to make do with a E350 sitting allowance which was also taxed.

“Batsandvwani labominister for them to have two cars; one which is black and one that is owned by government?” he asked.

Matse made these remarks yesterday during the portfolio committee debate of the Prime Minister’s office first quarter performance report, which was chaired by Senator Moi Moi Masilela.



However, the PM Sibusiso Dlamini was not in Parliament and was represented by his deputy Paul Dlamini, who highlighted that the PM had attended other state duties and as a result the sitting, which was supposed to commence at 1pm, eventually started half an hour late. Matse said they could barely fuel their cars as senators, while the ministers always had full tanks.



“I do not know why the other members are not raising this point, but I know it is a thorny issue. The difference between our benefits and those of Cabinet is too high and to add on that they also have chauffeurs,” said Matse.

The DPM, in response, said he could not comment much on the welfare of the ministers because as far as he was concerned, all the benefits they received were within the law.



“Abatsaphuti nje,” said Dlamini which can be loosely translated to mean they were not looting the benefits, but were guided by certain finance circulars which entitled them to reap those benefits.

