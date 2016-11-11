6 ASIANS ARRESTED IN CRACKDOWN

MANZINI – Government’s crackdown on Asians has reached another level as a total of six men of Asian origin were arrested for working in the country without permits.



The Asians were arrested by the police during a crackdown operation which was conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Immigration.

The operation, which was aimed at arresting non-complying foreigners who live and work in the country without valid work permits, was done at Mbhuleni, Matsapha where the six men were arrested by the police.



Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati, the acting Police Information and Communication Officer confirmed the arrests.



She said the arrests were made during a normal operation which was usually conducted once in a while. She said the suspects were charged for contravening Section 14 (2) of the Immigration Act of 1982. This was after they could not prove that they were Swazi citizens and holders of valid documents or permits to remain in Swaziland when they were found in the country.



Anthony Masilela, the Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, also confirmed the operation.

He said the ministry had been lacking officers who check compliance in the Department of Immigration which issues work permits. He said they had since beefed up the department and the compliance officers were available.



“It is for that reason that now you will come across our officers checking compliance among foreigners in the country,” the PS said.