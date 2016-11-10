WORLD SHOCKED BY TRUMP WIN

MBABANE – Donald J Trump’s stunning upset of Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States of America (USA) has shocked the world.



International media has conceded that having Trump as the president-elect of the USA has sent the country on a new, uncertain path.

The wealthy real-estate developer and former reality TV host, Trump, rode a wave of populist resentment to defeat Clinton, whose gold-plated establishment resume includes stints as a first lady, senator and secretary of state.



It was reported that Trump’s victory could cause economic and global uncertainty. He campaigned on a pledge to take the country on a more isolationist, protectionist ‘America first’ path. He has vowed to impose a 35 per cent tariff on goods exported to the United States by US companies that went abroad.



Social media was abuzz yesterday with every person, including many Swazis, expressing their shock as soon as it became clear that he would win the election, as votes were counted county by county.

A majority of people said the world was heading for imminent peril.



This follows utterances Trump made during the course of his campaign for the presidential election.

The world at large noted with concern when the new president said the American Government would pull out all of its support from other countries. His statement did not augur well with many people since the US Government is the largest supporter of health programmes in the countries that are fighting diseases including the HIV/AIDS pandemic and Ebola, to mention a few.