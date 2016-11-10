FORM III PUPIL STONES, KILLS ANOTHER

SIMUNYE – A normal school day was turned into scenes of sorrow and extreme sadness at Dlalisile High School last Wednesday when a Form III boy stoned another to death.



Witnesses said the two boys were fighting, reportedly over a petty issue, when one of them hit the other with a stone behind the ear.

The incident reportedly occurred within the school premises and in full view of some academic staff members and pupils.



Immediately after he had been hit with the stone, the pupil who eventually died is said to have collapsed and bled profusely. He never regained consciousness afterwards, witnesses said. Teachers at the school are said to have tried to resuscitate the pupil by administering first aid, however, their attempts are said to have been in vain.

They eventually rushed him to Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki, using a vehicle belonging to one of the teachers. The injured pupil was admitted and he spent the night at the hospital before he died the following day. According to some teachers at the school, when the other boy (suspect) was asked why he had hit his schoolmate with the stone, he claimed that it was the other boy who had provoked him.



“He said the other boy called him names and further made fun of the fact that he (suspect) does not have a girlfriend,” said a teacher, while also adding that after the incident, the boy did not flee but remained within the school premises.



It was gathered that both the deceased and the other boy were preparing for a Junior Certificate (JC) Examination paper, which they were to write later on the day in question. A teacher confirmed that the other boy did sit for the examination after the injured boy had been rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, some pupils and teachers at the school described the boy who stoned the other as a person who was temperamental.