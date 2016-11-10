CIVIL SOCIETY MEMBERS PREDICTED TRUMP VICTORY

EZULWINI – Judging from the counting of votes county by county during the proceedings of the election, civic groups said it was obvious that Trump would win the elections.



Members of civil society who have an interest in the United States of America’s politics and elections were afforded an opportunity to watch the election proceeding with the local Americans at their Embassy in Ezulwini yesterday morning.



These included Members of Parliament, members of civic groupings, non-governmental organisations and individuals.

Upon arrival at the embassy, it was noted that those who attended the gathering were passionate about the proceedings which they were following through a projector screen.



The participants absorbed every word said by the two candidates as they followed the proceedings.

This was evident when they shared the quotes.



“Barack Obama must be ready to hand over to Donald Trump. Judging from the differences in the votes, you can tell that Trump will take over, said Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) President Quinton Dlamini during the course of the proceedings.



Dlamini said his main concern was the depreciation of the American currency as reflected in the indexes. He said the decline of the US Dollar might have a negative impact on many parts of the world since many countries relied on it.

Mbongiseni Shabangu, the Secretary General of the Swaziland Democratic Party (SWADEPA) was impressed by Trump’s campaigning strategy throughout the race. Shabangu said the US was going through a lot of challenges which Trump addressed directly.