PYTHON HOAX PIC GOES VIRAL

MANZINI – A hoax picture of a python attacking a man, presumably at Dvokolwako, caused alarm as social media users believed the story.



The picture was trending on social media yesterday and the rumour which spread was that the incident took place at Dvokolwako and the man was killed by the snake.



Some of the people who believed that the picture was real gave the story to this publication. When they were interviewed, they said the picture was taken from Dvokolwako on Tuesday afternoon, by residents who witnessed the incident.

However, when they were probed further for information relating to the deceased and his family, they referred the publication to the police, claiming that the matter was reported at Mliba Police Station.



However, acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati refuted the reports. She said the police have not attended a snake incident in the past few days.



“The Mliba police, where the matter should have been reported, said they have not attended a case of a dead person these days,” Vilakati said.

Again, employees from Dvokolwako Health Centre said they have not heard about a person who was rushed to the facility after he was killed by a python.

Generally, it is rare that pythons kill humans, but not unheard of. It occasionally happens if the circumstances are just right. Oftentimes, it only occurs when you get a big hungry snake in close proximity to humans. Humans are not normally part of these snakes’ natural prey.