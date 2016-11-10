DONALD TRUMP PROMISES TO BE ‘PRESIDENT FOR ALL AMERICANS’

New York - Donald Trump has stunned America and the world, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat Hillary Clinton in the race to become the 45th president of the United States.



The Republican mogul defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, plunging global markets into turmoil and casting the long-standing global political order, which hinges on Washington’s leadership, into doubt.

“Now it is time for America to bind the wounds of division,” Trump told a crowd of jubilant supporters in the early hours of yesterday in New York.



“I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans.”

Clinton did not come out to her supporters’ poll-watching party to concede defeat, but instead called Trump to concede the election.

Earlier, her campaign chairman insisted in vain the result was too close to call.

“I want every person in this hall to know, and I want every person across the country who supported Hillary to know that your voices and your enthusiasm mean so much to her and to him and to all of us. We are so proud of you. And we are so proud of her,” chairman John Podesta told shell-shocked supporters.



“She’s done an amazing job, and she is not done yet,” he insisted.

During a bitter two-year campaign that tugged at America’s democratic fabric, the bombastic tycoon pledged to deport illegal immigrants, ban Muslims from the country and tear up free trade deals.