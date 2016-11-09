PUPILS CAUGHT HAVING SEX IN TEACHER’S HOUSE



EZULWINI – While most were in class, two Somnjalose High School pupils were caught enjoying the ‘forbidden fruit’ during school hours.



The pupils involved are doing Form II and IV.



The two lovebirds sneaked out of their classrooms, abandoning lessons, and met near the teachers’ quarters where the boy resided with his guardian who is a teacher at the school.



The 15-year-old girl, who is doing Form II, when questioned, is said to have revealed that when her schoolmate extended the invitation to her to visit him at the teachers’ quarters, they were just going there to chat. One thing is said to have led to another and the two pupils ended up engaging in sexual intercource in the house, with the belief that no one would notice them.



The two lovebirds were not aware that a group of pupils had spotted them sneaking into the teacher’s house and had followed them at a distance in a bid to catch them in the act.



“We caught them in the act and we decided not to confront them but to call other teachers as we felt the two had disrespected us to leave class for sex,” some pupils revealed during an interview.

It is said the teachers walked into the duo.



After being busted, the young girl, who felt very embarrassed, is said to have ingested crushed glass particles in an effort to end her life. She was rushed to the Mbabane Government Hospital where she was hospitalised and discharged a few days later.

Her partner in crime’s whereabouts are not known as both have been suspended from the school.