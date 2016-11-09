CANDLES USED IN RFM 10-HR BLACKOUT

MANZINI – RFM nurses became modern-day Florence Nightingales as they tended to patients by candlelight.



This was during a 10-hour power blackout in the city, which forced the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) Hospital staff to resort to using candles as a source of light on Sunday and Monday.



Reliable sources within the hospital and patients confirmed that the hospital encountered issues with one of its generators, which was faulty.

Candles were lit in most of the rooms in the absence of power adding to the heat which was unbearable.



The hospital suffered greatly under the massive power cut and services were nearly grounded to a halt as there was no power supply for over 10 hours at the health facility, between 6pm on Sunday until the early hours of the morning.



Well-placed sources revealed that most surgeries were postponed and had to be undertaken later when the power had been restored.

Only emergency cases were attended to by nurses and doctors on duty. It is alleged that the situation was equally frustrating even when power was restored as the hospital experienced power cuts at regular intervals

“The impact was tremendous as there were patients at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the theatre.

“Candles had to be used as most of the wards were dark and some patients feared for their lives,” a source, who was present when the incident took place, said.