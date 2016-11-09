DEPUTY AG, 344 GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTANTS NOT QUALIFIED

MBABANE – Elizabeth Matsebula, the Deputy Accountant General II (DAG), is not qualified for the position, an audit report has revealed.



In fact, Matsebula is one of 345 officers in the accountancy cadre who do not meet the minimum academic qualification required by the schemes of service. The Treasury Department submitted a list of 494 employees and from this list, only 149 are qualified. This translates to 70 per cent unqualified personnel.



This is part of submissions made in a forensic audit report of the office of the Accountant General, which highlights discrepancies in the promotion of senior management and sectional heads.



Matsebula, following the arrest and subsequent suspension of the now deceased Accountant General, acted in the latter’s position despite being underqualified for her position, which is below that of AG.



An officer holding the position of the DAG, in terms of the scheme of service, should have a Master’s Degree in Commerce or relevant qualification. This should also be accompanied by four years experience as a financial controller or assistant accountant general.



The audit, carried out by Kobla Quashie, states that the incumbent DAG holds a Diploma in Business Studies and other qualifications, which are below the minimum academic requirement for the position.



“After having worked for several years and rising through the ranks up to principal accountant, she was promoted to the position of assistant accountant general (AAG) on July 17, 2012. Matsebula was subsequently promoted to the position of DAG on April 1, 2013, after spending nine months in the position of AAG, a period far below the minimum four years prescribed by the scheme of service.”