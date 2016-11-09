EKUBONGENI DEPUTY RESCUES SECRETARY FROM 2 ARMED MEN

PIGG’S PEAK – Ekubongeni Deputy Head teacher Godvolwemagenge Magagula showed former pupils that he could live up to his name.



Magagula was attacked within the school premises when he tried to protect a secretary from two men aged 22 and 23, who had arrived at the school to fetch a cellphone which had been confiscated from a pupil.



Ekubongeni High School is not new to disputes between pupils and the deputy, who is normally tasked to carry out duties related to discipline.

On Monday, Magagula was injured when he fought off the two as one of them is said to have been armed with a Rambo knife.

It is said trouble started when a cellphone was confiscated from a pupil as cellphones are not allowed at the school. The smartphone was being kept in the head teacher’s office.



One of the parents of the owner of the cellphone is also said to have gone to the school requesting for the gadget but the school administration refused to release it.

Magagula confirmed that there was a confrontation over a cellphone.



He said the two people were demanding the pupil’s phone, saying it was theirs.

Magagula said when the men arrived, they seemed to have a problem with the secretary as they allegedly blamed her for the phone being kept at the school.



He said the men were taken to his office where he tried to talk to them for about one hour 30 minutes.